DEVILDRIVER Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Video Of Full Show Streaming

Southern California-based groove metal band, DevilDriver, performed on the Party Stage at Wacken Open Air 2016, last summer in Wacken, Germany. Video footage of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

DevilDriver performed the following setlist:

“End Of The Line”

“Dead To Rights”

“These Fighting Words”

“Not All Who Wander Are Lost”

“Pure Sincerity”

“Daybreak”

“I Could Care Less”

“Nothing's Wrong”

“My Night Sky”

“Sail”

“Before The Hangman's Noose”

“Clouds Over California”

“Ruthless”

“Meet The Wretched”