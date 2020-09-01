DEVILDRIVER - "Nest Of Vipers" Solo Playthrough Video Streaming

DevilDriver recently announced the release of their upcoming double album, Dealing With Demons. The first volume - entitled Dealing With Demons I - drops on October 9 via Napalm Records and marks the band’s first release of new, original material since 2016’s acclaimed Trust No One.

The band have released this solo playthrough video for the single, "Nest Of Vipers". Watch below:

Representing the onset of a final purging of the themes that have long possessed frontman Dez Fafara and DevilDriver's music, each track on Dealing With Demons I illustrates a different demon to be dealt with, or released. Dealing With Demons I showcases the supreme form of the band - Dez, guitarists Mike Spreitzer and Neal Tiemann, drummer Austin D’Amond and bassist Diego "Ashes" Ibarra. This isn’t just some of the most vicious DevilDriver material to date, but some of their most lethally memorable too. Produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, it’s a triumph of teamwork and tenacity.

With new milestones like Dez Fafara’s eerie verses on “Wishing” and the frontman’s first co-authored lyric, Dealing With Demons I ferociously delivers the goods while kicking open several new doors for DevilDriver to power through in the future. From the self-explanatory, explosive opener “Keep Away From Me” to the chilling imagery of “Iona”, this album is powerful evidence that Dez and his band mates have given DevilDriver a volatile, visceral kick in the ass. Demons are getting dealt with in the harshest of manners.

This is just the beginning - fans should be prepared for the onslaught of what is to come with the impending second volume of the double album, which promises to go even harder. This is a two-part acceleration into the future - after witnessing Dealing With Demons I, listeners will be clamoring for the second half!

Pre-order Dealing With Demons I here.

Album artwork by Johnny Jones at COMA.

Dealing With Demons I tracklisting:

"Keep Away From Me"

"Vengeance Is Clear"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Iona"

"Wishing"

"You Give Me A Reason To Drink" (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

"Witches"

"Dealing With Demons"

"The Damned Don't Cry"

"Scars Me Forever"

“Nest Of Vipers” video:

“Iona” video:

"Keep Away From Me" lyric video:

An array of must-have merchandise, bundles and music formats are available via both the Napalm Records and DevilDriver official stores, including CDs, exclusive vinyl in various colors, picture discs, cassette tapes, skateboards, notebooks, clothing and more. Click here for locations to buy formats and merchandise!

Plus, pre-order any format of Dealing With Demons I via the Napalm Records store and you’re automatically entered in a giveaway to win one of two exclusive Dealing With Demons I banners.

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Neal Tiemann - Guitar

Diego Ibarra - Bass

Austin D'Amond - Drums

(Photo Credit: Stephanie Cabral // Illustration: Anne Catherine Swallow)