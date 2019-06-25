DEVILDRIVER Performs COAL CHAMBER Hit "Loco" Live In San Antonio; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On June 23rd, DevilDriver covered Coal Chamber's hit "Loco" during their show at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Coal Chamber, fronted by DevilDriver mainman Dez Fafara spent a decade in the spotlight before disbanding in 2003 and then reuniting in 2011. They released a mew album, Rivals, in 2015. "Loco" is taken from the band's self-titled debut, released in 1997. Fans attending shows on DevilDriver's current tour with Static-X can expect to hear more Coal Chamber songs during the band's set.

June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

30 - Scranton, PA - Levels

July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)

2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

7 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's

10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel

12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest

19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One

27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)