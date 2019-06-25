DEVILDRIVER Performs COAL CHAMBER Hit "Loco" Live In San Antonio; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
June 25, 2019, an hour ago
On June 23rd, DevilDriver covered Coal Chamber's hit "Loco" during their show at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, TX. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Coal Chamber, fronted by DevilDriver mainman Dez Fafara spent a decade in the spotlight before disbanding in 2003 and then reuniting in 2011. They released a mew album, Rivals, in 2015. "Loco" is taken from the band's self-titled debut, released in 1997. Fans attending shows on DevilDriver's current tour with Static-X can expect to hear more Coal Chamber songs during the band's set.
June (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)
25 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
26 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
28 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
29 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
30 - Scranton, PA - Levels
July (Static-X, DevilDriver co-headlining with support from Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black)
2 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3 - London, ON - London Music Hall
4 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
6 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
7 - Reading, PA - Reverb
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
10 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
12 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
18 - Cadott, WI - Cadott Rockfest
19 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem - Hard Rock Casino
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
21 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Find DevilDriver's complete tour schedule here.
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)