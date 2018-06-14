DEVILDRIVER Releases Outlaws 'Til The End Interview Series Part 5: The Cash Cabin; Video

DevilDriver will release their full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws 'Til The End, via Napalm Records on July 6th, and pre-orders are available now in multiple formats here. Merch bundles are also available via the official store. Additional merchandise such as t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, flasks, keychains, and more are also available here.

Last week, DevilDriver dropped the most commanding song cut from Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1 - their metallicized, aggressive cover of the outlaw classic “Ghost Riders In The Sky” - featuring the talents of album guests John Carter Cash (son of country music legend Johnny Cash), Ana Cristina Cash, and renowned Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe. Listen below.

Today, following up on the track’s release, DevilDriver reveal the fifth video in a series of interview commentary videos supporting the release of Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1. The fifth segment, entitled The Cash Cabin, features members of DevilDriver and album guests John Carter Cash and Randy Blythe of Lamb of God discussing the recording of “Ghost Riders In Te Sky” at the famous Cash Cabin where Johnny and June Carter Cash recorded most of their later music. Watch below.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara says, “I was very fortunate to record there and be able to sign the mantle. Like the mantle that Johnny Cash built in his cabin… it was unbelievable for me. Meeting John Carter Cash was an incredible thing… he told us some stuff his dad had done in there… I found it very interesting that a lot of these real country cats listen to metal. The first story John Carter Cash told us was about his father taking him to go see Ozzy.”

John Carter Cash adds, “I sang the choruses… and then my wife Ana did some high parts here and there. It was exciting. We don’t do a lot of that kind of music in the cabin… we have tracked metal at my studio and a lot of rock n’ roll, a lot of loud guitars… but real metal, not that much. So, it was a blessing to have it there and be able to have a chance to be a part of something exciting and different…”

Randy Blythe offers, “[Dez] was like, do you want to sing 'Ghost Riders' with me and John Carter Cash and I was like absolutely! Who wouldn’t want to? It was a lot of fun… I sat there and sweated and screamed… it was a good time!”

Check out the rest of the Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1 commentary videos below.

Outlaws 'Til The End is both a startling curveball and a ferocious statement of individuality from a band who have been a constant and effective force in the heavy metal world for the best part of two decades now. "I think real music has always gotten to me, whether it's the blues or even real Goth music like Bauhaus and Sisters Of Mercy, as well as outlaw country greats like Johnny Cash, Wayne "The Train" Hancock, and Willie Nelson," Fafara explains. "That stuff has always attracted me, and this is absolutely the real McCoy. The blues and outlaw country are what made rock n' roll. They were around before rock n' roll... and in my head, I've always heard these songs heavy."

Outlaws 'Til The End tracklisting:

"Country Heroes"

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

"Whiskey River"

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

"Outlaw Man"

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Ghost Riders in the Sky"

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

"I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)"

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

"The Man Comes Around"

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Copperhead Road"

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

"Dad's Gonna Kill Me"

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

"A Country Boy Can Survive"

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"The Ride"

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"Ghost Riders In The Sky":

"Country Heroes" lyric video:

Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1 commentary videos:

Still charging forward, proudly against the grain and on the form of their lives, DevilDriver have never made a record like Outlaws 'Til The End before. But then, nor has anyone else.The perfect marriage of badass country grit and neck-wrecking groove metal supremacy, it's a pistol-packing game-changer delivered by true heavy metal outlaws.



Upcoming DevilDriver performances:

July

10 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

15 - Mansfield, OH - The World-Famous Historic Ohio State Reformatory, Home of the "Shawshank Prison" - Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival