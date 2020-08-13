DEVILDRIVER Reveals Entrancing Music Video For New Single "Nest Of Vipers"

DevilDriver recently announced the release of their upcoming double album, Dealing With Demons. The first volume - entitled Dealing With Demons I - drops on October 9 via Napalm Records and marks the band’s first release of new, original material since 2016’s acclaimed Trust No One.

Today, DevilDriver is following up on the release of the burgeoning single/video “Keep Away From Me” and the haunting single/video "Iona" with a third single - the fast-paced burner "Nest Of Vipers". Harking back to the heavy, melodic, dark groove that DevilDriver patented at their start while remaining entirely modern and fresh, “Nest Of Vipers” winds its way into the listener’s psyche with metallic chugging and southern-fried leads, gritty, grooving riffs and a heightened dose of amplified energy and intensity. Co-written by frontman Dez Fafara and guitarist Neal Tiemann, the lyrics to “Nest Of Vipers” explore themes of true loyalty and the notion that friendship is not a commodity for sale!

Frontman Dez Fafara says about “Nest Of Vipers” and working with guitarist Neal Tiemann on their first lyrical collaboration: “This is my first co-written lyric on any DevilDriver track with another band member, penned with our guitarist Neal Tiemann. Working with Neal is a good time. We always want what's best for the song.

"Lyrically, the chorus says it all - “the kings sworn men make perfect liars”. This is the cold, hard truth, as people's loyalties are often bought and sold. The lyric “she sleeps with bones beside her” refers to another theme touched upon in this track - a woman laying in misery next to her “bones” of contention, harboring guilt as her loyalties are also bought and sold... It’s all a sad state of affairs once you get into that bought and sold mentality, whether it's with your work or friendships."

The new official music video for "Nest Of Vipers" - directed by Vicente Cordero/Industrialism Films - hypnotizes the viewer with cryptic, spellbinding imagery. Our subject agrees to have his tarot cards read, but is he about to experience more than he bargained for?

Watch the entrancing official music video for “Nest Of Vipers” below:

Representing the onset of a final purging of the themes that have long possessed frontman Dez Fafara and DevilDriver's music, each track on Dealing With Demons I illustrates a different demon to be dealt with, or released. Dealing With Demons I showcases the supreme form of the band - Dez, guitarists Mike Spreitzer and Neal Tiemann, drummer Austin D’Amond and bassist Diego "Ashes" Ibarra. This isn’t just some of the most vicious DevilDriver material to date, but some of their most lethally memorable too. Produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, it’s a triumph of teamwork and tenacity.

With new milestones like Dez Fafara’s eerie verses on “Wishing” and the frontman’s first co-authored lyric, Dealing With Demons I ferociously delivers the goods while kicking open several new doors for DevilDriver to power through in the future. From the self-explanatory, explosive opener “Keep Away From Me” to the chilling imagery of “Iona”, this album is powerful evidence that Dez and his band mates have given DevilDriver a volatile, visceral kick in the ass. Demons are getting dealt with in the harshest of manners.

This is just the beginning - fans should be prepared for the onslaught of what is to come with the impending second volume of the double album, which promises to go even harder. This is a two-part acceleration into the future - after witnessing Dealing With Demons I, listeners will be clamoring for the second half!

Pre-order Dealing With Demons I here.

Album artwork by Johnny Jones at COMA.

Dealing With Demons I tracklisting:

"Keep Away From Me"

"Vengeance Is Clear"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Iona"

"Wishing"

"You Give Me A Reason To Drink" (feat. Simon Blade Fafara)

"Witches"

"Dealing With Demons"

"The Damned Don't Cry"

"Scars Me Forever"

“Iona” video:

"Keep Away From Me" lyric video:

An array of must-have merchandise, bundles and music formats are available via both the Napalm Records and DevilDriver official stores, including CDs, exclusive vinyl in various colors, picture discs, cassette tapes, skateboards, notebooks, clothing and more. Click here for locations to buy formats and merchandise!

Plus, pre-order any format of Dealing With Demons I via the Napalm Records store and you’re automatically entered in a giveaway to win one of two exclusive Dealing With Demons I banners.

DevilDriver is:

Dez Fafara - Vocals

Mike Spreitzer - Guitar

Neal Tiemann - Guitar

Diego Ibarra - Bass

Austin D'Amond - Drums

(Photo Credit: Stephanie Cabral // Illustration: Anne Catherine Swallow)