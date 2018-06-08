DEVILDRIVER Reveals New In-Studio Music Video For "Ghost Riders In The Sky" Cover Featuring JOHN CARTER CASH, ANA CRISTINA CASH, And LAMB OF GOD Frontman RANDY BLYTHE

DevilDriver will release their full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws 'Til The End, via Napalm Records on July 6th, and pre-orders are available now in multiple formats here. Merch bundles are also available via the official store. Additional merchandise such as t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, flasks, keychains, and more are also available here.

DevilDriver have dropped a second track from the album - their metallicized, aggressive cover of the outlaw classic "Ghost Riders In The Sky". The track features the talents of album guests John Carter Cash (son of country music legend Johnny Cash), Ana Cristina Cash, and renowned Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe. Read a new interview with DevilDriver vocalist Dez Fafara now at Billboard, and watch a music video for "Ghost Riders In The Sky" below.

Dez Fafara says, "It was both an honor and a privilege to work with these three great artists. Watching John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash track vocals at the Cash Cabin was a highlight of my career. Meeting such down-to-earth and incredibly talented people and having them come on board "made" the project for me, personally. Tracking with Randy was another highlight. He's a brother and watching how he tracked, and vice versa, was a learning process for both of us that we both spoke highly about and enjoyed immensely. All of us on this song gave 110% to make sure it was done right! Enjoy!"

John Carter Cash adds, "All my life I have loved the power and eerie quality of the song 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'. Since I was nine years old, I have lived and breathed heavy metal music. I am grateful to have had the chance to work with Dez Fafara, Randy Blythe, DevilDriver and others, in the upcoming release of what I believe is the consummate metal version of this musical masterpiece."

Ana Cristina Cash says, "I am so proud to have been a part of Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1 and to have sung on the metal version of 'Ghost Riders In The Sky' with my husband John Carter Cash, Dez Fafara, Randy Blythe and DevilDriver. This whole album pushes boundaries and merges the outlaw country and the metal genres in a masterful way."

Randy Blythe offers, "I am a huge fan of moody songs with narrative lyrics employed to tell a dark story - they really make the listener visualize what the song is about. I can't think of many tunes where this was done more effectively than Johnny Cash's version of 'Ghost Riders In The Sky'. Long before heavy metal had been invented, the original Man in Black wasn't afraid to explore the dark side with his music. Truly great songs never die - they just shape-shift through the years. Singing with Dez, John Carter, and DevilDriver is keeping those undead riders alive in a whole different genre. Crank this up and look to the sky at night..."

Outlaws 'Til The End is both a startling curveball and a ferocious statement of individuality from a band who have been a constant and effective force in the heavy metal world for the best part of two decades now. "I think real music has always gotten to me, whether it's the blues or even real Goth music like Bauhaus and Sisters Of Mercy, as well as outlaw country greats like Johnny Cash, Wayne "The Train" Hancock, and Willie Nelson," Fafara explains. "That stuff has always attracted me, and this is absolutely the real McCoy. The blues and outlaw country are what made rock n' roll. They were around before rock n' roll... and in my head, I've always heard these songs heavy."

Outlaws 'Til The End tracklisting:

"Country Heroes"

Written by Hank Williams III

Performed by Hank3 & Dez Fafara

"Whiskey River"

Written by Johnny Bush and Paul Stroud; recorded by Willie Nelson

Performed by Randy Blythe, Mark Morton of Lamb of God & Dez Fafara

"Outlaw Man"

Written by David Blue; recorded by the Eagles

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Ghost Riders in the Sky"

Written by Stan Jones

Performed by John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash, Randy Blythe & Dez Fafara

"I'm the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)"

Written by Bobby Bobby Borchers, Wayne Kemp, Mack Vickery; recorded by Johnny Paycheck

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"If Drinking Don't Kill Me (Her Memory Will)"

Written by Harlan Sanders, Rick Beresford; recorded by George Jones

Performed by Wednesday13 & Dez Fafara

"The Man Comes Around"

Written by Johnny Cash

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"A Thousand Miles From Nowhere"

Written by Dwight Yoakam

Performed by Dez Fafara & Neal Tiemann of DevilDriver

"Copperhead Road"

Written by Steve Earle

Performed by Brock Lindow of 36 Crazyfists & Dez Fafara

"Dad's Gonna Kill Me"

Written by Richard Thompson

Performed by Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory & Dez Fafara

"A Country Boy Can Survive"

Written by Hank Williams Jr.

Performed by Dez Fafara & DevilDriver

"The Ride"

Written by J.B. Detterline Jr., Gary Gentry; recorded by David Allan Coe

Performed by Lee Ving of Fear & Dez Fafara

"Country Heroes" lyric video:

Outlaws 'Til The End: Vol. 1 commentary videos:

Still charging forward, proudly against the grain and on the form of their lives, DevilDriver have never made a record like Outlaws 'Til The End before. But then, nor has anyone else.The perfect marriage of badass country grit and neck-wrecking groove metal supremacy, it's a pistol-packing game-changer delivered by true heavy metal outlaws.



Upcoming DevilDriver performances:

July

10 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

15 - Mansfield, OH - The World-Famous Historic Ohio State Reformatory, Home of the "Shawshank Prison" - Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival