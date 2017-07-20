DEVILDRIVER Teams Up With SUPERJOINT For The Broken Bones Tour; Support To Come From KING PARROT, CANE HILL, CHILD BITE

Southern California's revered groove metal band DevilDriver is teaming up the one and only Superjoint for one of the most anticipated US tours of the fall. Support on the tour will come from King Parrot, Cane Hill and Child Bite.

The tour begins September 23rd in Austin, TX and runs through October 20th in Orlando, FL. A complete list of dates can be found below.

DevilDriver mastermind Dez Fafara cannot wait to hit the road longtime friends Superjoint again: "They say lightning doesn't strike twice?! That's complete bullshit! If you live in the United States of America get fucking ready! Superjoint was DevilDriver's first tour and one of the most memorable tours of my life time and now We are gearing up to do it again on 'The Broken Bones Tour'!

“Philip Anselmo has been a long time brother and celebrating the Fall season with this combination will be a night to remember for sure! This is the show you gotta be at this Fall so come join SuperJoint, DevilDriver and all the bands on this bill for a Heavy Night Out! See you in the pit!"

Before the run with Superjoint kicks off DevilDriver will be on a headline jaunt this August and September featuring special guests 36 Crazyfists, Cane Hill, Uncured and Tetrarch.

DevilDriver/Superjoint tour dates:



September

23 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

24 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

October

1 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

4 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

7 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

9 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Rock N Shock

15 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

19 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

20 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live!