DEVILDRIVER To Launch European Headlining Tour In September
April 8, 2019, an hour ago
DevilDriver release their latest full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1, back in July 2018. The band have never made a record like this before. But then, nor has anyone else. Grab your copy here.
Now it’s time to bring some DevilDriver madness over Europe! This tour will be the only run DevilDriver will be hitting Europe in 2019, so make sure to be part of it.
DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara on the upcoming European tour: “Absolutely over the top excited to come to the EU and knock back a bunch of shows with DevilDriver! Come out and get in the fucking pit, this will be our only EU play in 2019 so don’t miss out!”
European tour dates:
September
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
14 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
15 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuru
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine
24 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
25 - Rome, Italy - Orion
27 - Lyon, France - CCO
28 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff
29 - Metz, France - Le Gueulard
30 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
October
1 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum
3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
4 - Madrid, Spain - Independence
5 - Bormujos Seville, Spain - End Of Summer Open Air Fest
Find DevilDriver's complete tour schedule
