DEVILDRIVER To Launch European Headlining Tour In September

DevilDriver release their latest full-length album of outlaw country-gone-metal anthems, Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1, back in July 2018. The band have never made a record like this before. But then, nor has anyone else. Grab your copy here.

Now it’s time to bring some DevilDriver madness over Europe! This tour will be the only run DevilDriver will be hitting Europe in 2019, so make sure to be part of it.

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara on the upcoming European tour: “Absolutely over the top excited to come to the EU and knock back a bunch of shows with DevilDriver! Come out and get in the fucking pit, this will be our only EU play in 2019 so don’t miss out!”

European tour dates:

September

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

15 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuru

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

19 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Geneva, Switzerland - L’Usine

24 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

25 - Rome, Italy - Orion

27 - Lyon, France - CCO

28 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff

29 - Metz, France - Le Gueulard

30 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

October

1 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

4 - Madrid, Spain - Independence

5 - Bormujos Seville, Spain - End Of Summer Open Air Fest

Find DevilDriver's complete tour schedule here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)