DEVILDRIVER To Perform Four COAL CHAMBER Songs On Upcoming Tour

Speaking with Greece-based Metalpaths, DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafara revealed the band will be performing songs from his previous band, Coal Chamber, on their 2017 tour.

Fafara: "I will tell you this now, DevilDriver is going to start playing four Coal Chamber songs. I’m tired of wating to play the music that made me who I was, I waited 14 years to play 'Loco' again, and that’s the song that made me who I was, that I wrote. I had a late night phone call with Glenn Danzig, called my house, and he told me 'Listen, when I left the Misfits, I played Samhain songs and Misfits songs when I was playing Danzig songs. When Rob Zombie left White Zombie he played White Zombie songs. Why have you waited for long?"

Metal Wani Editor In Chief Owais 'Vitek' Nabi recently had a chat with Fafara. In the audio interview below, he discusses the positive 'rejuvenated' vibe in the band with a successful album and tours, whether the band touched the pinnacle of creativity with Trust No One, upcoming European tour, festival dates, plans to mix up the setlist on this run and why he prefers to write personal, uplifting lyrics to inspire people in life.

He also talks about the upcoming Outlaw Country cover album with over 13 country artists, with 20 guest musicians featuring Randy Blythe, Mark Morton, John Carter Cash, Danzig, John 5 and more, all the songs are currently recorded with vocals left, how this record will be relevant to metalheads, how they planned to keep the original vibe yet get heavier with signature DevilDriver sound and plans to release the album next year via Napalm Records.

He also throws light on possible double DevilDriver album with over 20 songs, the current status of the album, plans to release after the Outlaw Country cover album, whether the band will take the Outlaw cover album on road and his opinion on why Coal Chamber has no future as of now.