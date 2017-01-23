DEVILMENT Begin Work On New Album - "Even Heavier Yet Equally Melodic"

A mere two months after the release of their sophomore album, II - The Mephisto Waltzes, Witch County nefarious frights Devilment have begun work on the follow-up.

"In the cold depths of deepest, bleakest Suffolk, Devilment 3 breathes its first breath," reads a statement from the band. "With Dani away on Cradle Of Filth album duty, Devilment guitarist, Colin Parks, has begun work on the first three tracks of the new album.

The rest of the band will soon be unleashed on these foundations to help make it uniquely Devilment, with an even heavier yet equally melodic sound to the last outing, these are shaping up nicely.

Live dates for 2017 are to be announced soon with shows slithering through as we speak."

In the meantime, enjoy the official video for "Hitchcock Blonde" from II - The Mephisto Waltzes.