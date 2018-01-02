DEVILMENT Guitarist COLIN PARKS Posts Playthrough Video For "Shine On Sophie Moone"

In the clip below, guitarist Colin Parks of Devilment plays through "Shine On Sophie Moone" from Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes. It was shot at HVR Studios.

After appearing on the first two Devilment albums - The Great And Secret Show (2014), and II - The Mephisto Waltzes (2016) - keyboardist Lauren Francis has announced her departure from the group.

Devilment frontman Dani Filth comments, "We would like to wish Lauren all the best for the future, and we will continue to support her in all her new music endeavours."

Lauren's official statement reads as follows:

"I apologise if I haven't replied to some messages. I thought it was better to address everyone together and I didn't want to do that just before Christmas!

Being a part of Devilment has been a crazy adventure and one which I never could have predicted for myself. As many of you know, I didn’t come from a metal background, so it was a totally new and exciting experience for me. The sense of community within the metal scene is one which I had never really seen before and it’s been very humbling to have been embraced and accepted.

I have read through much of the feedback that we have received on youtube and social media, as well as speaking to fans at gigs about their favourite tracks. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that so many of you have connected with our music and felt inspired by it.

This year my life has begun taking a different shape and as much as I love the band, I am unable to commit the same level of energy and drive that it demands and deserves. So it is with great sadness that I am announcing my decision to leave Devilment.

I’m so sorry to anyone who feels disappointed by this, but I know that the band will find an amazing replacement and keep creating awesome music. I wanted to thank you all for your unwavering support and enthusiasm for the band and for my part in it.

Lots of love,

Lauren"

As previously reported, Devilment are already in the process of writing their third album, and are looking to return to playing live in the summer 2018 festival season.