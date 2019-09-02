DEVILMENT Guitarist COLIN PARKS Teases New Band GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS

"Apologies for being away for a long time," begins Devilment guitarist Colin Parks.

"With the down time presented to me, I have been very busy, working away on a brand new project. Hailing from darkest Suffolk, like both Cradle Of Filth and Devilment before it, Ghosts Of Atlantis follows in all things dark and sinister."

"The sound is dark yet filled with hope, a concept that is full of mystery and something quite unique. I would ask the Devilment fans to get behind this, I have poured my everything in to this, after so many hurdles it has given me focus."

"I hope it helps some of you get through tough times, I hope it gives you something to focus and hold on to, when a dark place presents itself. Halloween - all shall be revealed."

