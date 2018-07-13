DEVILMENT Introduce New Keyboardist ANABELLE IRATNI

Devilment, led by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, "unveil Anabelle Iratni as the band’s new female keyboard player / backing vocalist."

"Anabelle has worked closely with Colin (Parks, guitarist) through a large amount of our next album (title yet to be confirmed) with the sound being firmly situated between the horror aspects of the first album and the more progressive female laden choruses of The Mephisto Waltzes. We hope all you Devilheads will welcome Anabelle to the band. We cannot wait to get this one to you in early 2019. Thanks for your support, you are the best fans in the world!"

Anabelle has chimed in with the following comments: "I've been sitting on this for a while and can now finally announce my involvement with Devilment! I've been co-writing the third album and will be taking on keyboard and backing vocal duties. I'm beyond excited to begin this new chapter and to finally being brave enough to pursue what I want to do in life. I'm going to need the support of the people around me now more than ever! I hope to make you all proud and to fully express my love for you all."