DEVILMENT Launch Teaser For Upcoming “JudasStein” Music Video

Devilment, led by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, will release their new and last video from their album, Devilment II - The Mephisto Waltzes, on July 28th.

The video for “JudasStein” encompasses a deranged production drawing elements from the horror genre and concentrating on live performance. The video was recorded in London under the guidance of Andrew Scott Marshall and his very talented team.

Says Devilment: “Here is a little taster of what to expect, and all this building momentum to the bands main stage performance at Bloodstock Festival in early August!”