DEVILMENT Prepare To Film "Judas Stein" Video

Next weekend, Devilment - led by Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth - will travel south and under the bright lights of Ealing Broadway, to begin filming their new video for "Judas Stein" from their 2016 album, The Mephisto Waltzes.

"The opening track of the album, 'Judas Stein', encompasses dark grove with ferocious and unhinged rhythms," says the group. "The last video of the album, will allow the fans to witness the band show their teeth and step in to a darker mindset before a main stage appearance at this year's Bloodstock Festival on August 11th in The UK.

In the meantime, enjoy the official video for "Hitchcock Blonde", also from The Mephisto Waltzes.