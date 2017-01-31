DEVILSKIN Co-Headline UK Tour With SUMO CYCO; “Voices” Music Video Posted

Devilskin follow a hugely successful joint headline tour accompanying their friends Halestorm and Disturbed, with the announcement of a 10-date UK co-headline tour alongside Sumo Cyco in March.

Devilskin will tour their explosive live set throughout the UK, starting on March 14th in Manchester, including the Underworld in London on Wednesday, March 22nd.

To celebrate the tour, Devilskin’s second studio album Be Like The River, is officially released in the UK on March 17th and the band unveil a new video shot in front of 10,000 fans for the single “Voices”:

Devilskin exclaimed: ”We are really excited to be returning to the UK for some killer shows with our new friends Sumo Cyco! The response from our UK friends has been overwhelming and we can't wait to unleash the new tunes live.The audience are in for a really special evening of high octane rock, Sumo Cyco bring the party, we are beyond amped for these shows. Bring it on!"

History recently repeated itself for Devilskin as their new album, Be Like The River, entered their domestic album chart at #1 on week of release. Just 18 months ago their debut album, We Rise, spent three weeks in the pole position. This is unprecedented in rock music in New Zealand and is a testament to the excellence of Devilskin’s brilliant second studio album, Be Like The River.

Be Like The River was recorded at Modern World Studios, Tetbury in the United Kingdom after Devilskin’s European Tour in 2016. After the success of We Rise the band maintained their strong working relationships, continuing the very successful and creative association with Producer Clint Murphy. Murphy produced and mixed the album, working alongside Ryan Smith from Sterling Sound New York who mastered both albums.

Devilskin have established themselves as a household name in their native New Zealand. Formed in Hamilton in 2010 this four piece rock band are bonded by blood. Paul (bass) and Nic (drums) are father and son, Jennie (vocals) is Nics’ Aunt and Paul’s sister in law, Nail (guitar) is Paul’s evil twin.

Devilskin have already earned a formidable reputation by earnestly demonstrating commitment to unpretentious musical values: writing songs that have depth and passion, and a relentless touring schedule. Their tactical instrumental attack is balanced by the seductive Jennie Skulander and her incredible voice that sweeps from whisper to roar, rips with power, drips with melody and captivates with sincerity.

Musically twisted and possessed, catch the fearsome and irresistible Devilskin in March and be prepared to have your soul shredded.

UK tour dates:

March

14 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

15 - Newcastle, England - Think Tank

16 - Glasgow, Scotland - Classic Grand

17 - Chester, England - The Live Rooms

18 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

19 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy

22 - London, England - Underworld

23 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

24 - Milton Keynes, England - Crauford Arms

25 - Southampton, England - Talking Heads