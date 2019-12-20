DEVIN TOWNSEND And MESHUGGAH Confirm Two European Headline Shows For June 2020

Devin Townsend has announced he will play two co-headline shows with Meshuggah in June 2020. dates are available below with ticket links.

June

23 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal (Tickets)

24 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-TRA (Tickets)

Townsend performed at Roundhouse in London, England on December 12th. According to an update from Townsend (see below) and comments from fans on YouTube, the show was filmed, presumably for a future release.

Check out fan-filmed video from show.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Borderlands"

"Evermore"

"War"

"Sprite"

"Coast" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Gato" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Heaven Send" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Ain't Never Gonna Win" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Why?"

"Lucky Animals" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

Encore:

"Disco Inferno" (The Trammps cover)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Kingdom"

Go to this location for Townsend's complete tour schedule.