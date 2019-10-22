DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces 2020 North American Tour With THE CONTORTIONIST, HAKEN

Devin Townsend has announced dates for the Empath Vol. 1 North American tour, with special guests Haken and The Contortionist. The trek is set to kick off in Toronto on February 27, and wrap up in San Francisco on March 25.

Tickets on sale Friday, October 25 at 10 AM, local time via hevydevy.com/tourdates.

Dates:

February

27 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

28 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

3 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

5 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

10 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA