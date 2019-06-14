DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Eras Part 4 Vinyl Boxset

Canadian heavy music artist, Devin Townsend, has announced the fourth part of his career-spanning vinyl boxset series. Eras Part 4 is set for release on August 23, and features Ziltoid The Omniscient & Z² - Dark Matters, plus the vinyl debut of Ziltoid Live At The Royal Albert Hall & The Retinal Circus - across 9 pieces of 180g vinyl inside a sturdy 2-piece boxset with an LP-booklet filled with liner notes and comments by Devin.

Devin comments: “Continuing in the Eras series is volume 4, these box sets have been very special to me in that commemorating the times and experiences of the past work allows me-for once- to stop and reflect on all the effort and time that went into documenting these moments. I’m exceptionally proud of these albums, and to have a complete set of the work at this level of quality is a dream come true for me.”

You can pre-order now here, including several limited coloured vinyl versions.