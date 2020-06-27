DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces New Production / Mixing Online Masterclass

Devin Townsend has announde a new production and mixing masterclass. He will open up an unreleased track and show you how to make a demo sound inspiring as you work on it from composition through mixing. It will take place on July 1st at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm CET and will also feature a Q&A with Townsend.

Sign up here.

Townsend recently checked in with the following update:

"Here's another installment of this guitar improvisation series. I enjoy this process and I find it calming in the face of the relentless negativity and oddness of recent times. This stuff is meant to simply be background sounds while you do other things.

This particular improv had the idea of the universe as its inspiration. I get so caught up in my own drama and the awareness of the constant bustle of humanity, that I find it calming to sort of remember and focus on how small we all are in the grand scheme of things. Although this one is more chaotic than I'd typically go for, it's in line with where my head's been over the past few weeks, so it's honest at least.

Regardless, I hope this gives you a chill moment, and like always: I wish you strength to keep fighting through all this recent chaos. It's easy to let the ugliness take over and then follow that down the rabbit hole, but taking a step back for some perspective on it all has been helpful."