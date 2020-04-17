DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Quarantine Concert Series Via StageIt.com; All Proceeds To Be Donated To Fight Against COVID-19

Devin Townsend will host three live concerts from his own studio this month to watch from the comforts of your own home. Each concert will be a complete donation to a specific organization. The first one will see proceeds go to Vancouver's General Hospital. The following Saturday will be the NHS, the one after will be for one of the hotspot hospitals in New York.

Shows will be around 50 minutes each, different setlists each time. Top 5 donators for each show will receive signed merch as well as some killer products from a number of companies such as Fishman Music, Darkglass Electronics, Fractal Audio, Jim Dunlop Guitar Products and Toontrack.

Everyone who watches (regardless of donations) will get the also audio version of the show emailed to them as well.

As each show sells out, more tickets will be made available soon after. The final cap is 5000 tickets per show.

Dates are as follows:

Saturday, April 18th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday, April 25th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday, May 2nd - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Go to StageIt.com to purchase your tickets.