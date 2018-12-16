DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces Two "An Evening With" Acoustic Solo Shows For India

Devin Townsend recently announced a very special European ‘An Evening With’ solo acoustic tour, beginning at the end of March 2019 and running through April. The intimate evenings will feature Devin performing tracks from across his catalogue, as well as taking part in a Q&A where fans will get to know more about what Devin is up to at this stage in his career and the forthcoming new album, Empath. This will prove to be a unique & special experience for all in attendance.

Two shows have now been announced for India. Dates are as follows:

March

7 - The Piano Man Jazz Club - New Delhi, India

8 - Levi's Lounge - Mumbai, India

Ticket links for the tour are available here.

Devin comments: "Hello everyone, Devin here. I have been busy making my newest recording, Empath over the past year. It has been a complicated and enlightening experience in that I have gone back to my roots in terms of what my motivations are for making music, in hopes that I am able to move forward as a musician being as true as I possibly can to my motivations. The result is an album that I am exceptionally proud of, one that is uncompromised and diverse in ways that accurately represent where I’m at now at the age of 46. The past decade of relentless touring with DTP had been something that caught up with me in a big way, and as a result I felt I needed to step back from that world and analyze myself and make this music before stepping onto a stage again. The time has come however for me to take the next step in my career, and when asked about how I would like to do so, I decided the first thing I would do was a very intimate run of shows that allows me to play my music stripped back to just me and a guitar. The shows are at nice venues, and includes a spoken word element with questions from the audience as well as aspects of my entire career represented in this one show.

"Before I tour with a band again, I wanted to have the opportunity to play for you, and meet up with the people who not only have made my work possible, but inspire me to continue. In a world of computers and social media, to be stripped of all the bells and whistles is a very important step for my reintroduction to the live concert world. I truly hope you’ll join me and I look forward to being the most honest I can be with you at these special shows.

"Thank you to Andy Farrow and Northern Music, Thomas Waber and Inside Out records, as well as all who have supported me during this period. I have not been as proud of an album as I am of Empath in many years, and I really needed to get this out of my system.

"See you at the shows."

Check out Devin’s video announcement below.

Since 1999, Devin Townsend and InsideOutMusic have enjoyed a highly successful and fruitful relationship together, releasing studio albums under his solo guise, Devin Townsend Project and Casualties Of Cool, as well as live releases recorded at landmark shows in Devin’s career at the Royal Albert Hall and the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria to name but two. Now they are pleased to cement that collaboration by signing a brand new contract on the eve of their 20 year anniversary of working together, for the release of new albums including the forthcoming Empath in 2019.

Devin comments: “In an Industry that is tenuous at best, we need to make alliances. In opposition to the old ideas of 'us against them' when the discussions turn to art vs commerce, we need allies. I have been an independent artist for many years, and 20 of those years have been with InsideOutMusic. When others were afraid to really put effort into packaging, product, and the actual recordings, due in large part to a dwindling industry, InsideOut has championed my work since the turn of the century.

"Because throughout it all, more than anything, I want the art and the music to be done correctly. I want to learn from my missteps and I want a group of business partners I can rely on to go to bat for unconventional music in ways I simply could not do on my own. I'm proud to say I've been with InsideOut for many of those years that have defined me as an artist. It’s a pleasure to re-sign with them for my newest works. Thank you.”

InsideOut label-head Thomas Waber comments: "I consider it to be a privilege and an honour to have been able to play a small part in enabling this truly unique artist to fulfil his artistic visions over the years. For me Devin is one of the most important and outstanding leftfield artists out there today. In a musical climate where formats triumph over artistic freedom, Devin's visions are refreshing and a much needed breath of fresh air. An alien in search for the ultimate coffee bean? Bring it on!

"Working with Devin and his team feels like working with family, which is something that i can't stress and value enough. I remember when he sent me Physicist and the album sounding very alien to me, but his sensibilities for melodies and arrangements came through loud and clear and of course with Kingdom the album had one of the best tracks of all time! I am truly excited about the new album Empath and wherever else Devin will take us over the coming years!"

Devin’s manager, Northern Music’s Andy Farrow adds: “Having managed Devin for nearly 10 years and seen him grow from the Islington Academy to selling out the Royal Albert Hall in four days, it has been one rollercoaster of a journey. Devin is an artist that never sets sail on one course musically as I learnt over the course of eight albums and various DVDs, and sometimes this can be challenging both for the manager and the record label. However we have found that in InsideOut via Devin's Hevy Devy imprint we have a partner who are flexible enough to enable a truly creative musician / artist, complete artistic control and musical vision.”