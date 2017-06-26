DEVIN TOWNSEND- "Apparently, Hardcore Is A Scene Profoundly Different From Normal Heavy Metal, And You Can Tell By The Hair..." (Video)

Hayley Leggs recently caught up with Devin Townsend at Hellfest 2017 in Clisson, France for an interview. She has posted the following content warning:

"I may have been a little bit tipsy when I met up with Devin Townsend at Hellfest 2017 for this interview, but he doesn't drink so I don't know what the hell his excuse is. Watch this if you'd like to see Devin talking about cry wanking, Ziltoid being his penis, dumping on the bus, and watching a man get kicked in the balls. There are one or two brief references to actual stuff to do with the band, and also Ryan Van Poederooyen (drums) makes a guest appearance (and talks a load of nonsense too). Hooray!"

Canadian hardcore/punk outfit, Comeback Kid, have signed with New Damage Records for Canada and Nuclear Blast for the rest of the world. Alongside the signing announcement, Comeback Kid have released a killer new track featuring Canadian legend and label mate, Devin Townsend. Titled “Absolute”, the track will appear on the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Die Knowing. Details on the new LP will be announced in the coming weeks.

Steve Vai and Devin Townsend reunited on stage for the first time in over 25 years at Norway’s Starmus Festival. Fan-filmed video of the former bandmates performing "Here And Now" from the Vai band’s Sex & Religion album is available below.

Townsend made the revelation about the reunion while speaking to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which took place in London on June 13th. Speaking about the upcoming Starmus appearance, Townsend said that he was looking forward to performing with Vai once again. “We’re doing one of my songs with an orchestra, and I’m singing with him for the first time in 25 years. I’m also playing some of his stuff, so I think, now that I’ve been elevated to Riff Lord, I may get a promotion!”

Read more at eonmusic.co.uk.