DEVIN TOWNSEND Begins Work On New Project - "I Have About 100 Songs In Different Forms And Styles"

Devin Townsend has taken to Twitter and offered the fans an update on his current as-yet-untitled project(s) in a series of tweets. Check out the update below.

March 26th

"I start recording tomorrow. Nice to be working with my friend Morgan on a bunch of this material. We sit in a similar place on the beat and we tend to go pretty deep quite quickly. I like his swing. Lots of talented artists involved in this stuff. It’s an odd phase, but really creative and really personal.

I have about 100 songs in different forms and styles. I'm just going to finish as much of it as budget allows and see what goes where. It's been a change period, similar to between SYL and KI I'd say. I'm hiring people as needed for whatever the song calls for. There will be other drummers too I think. Depends on the track.

I'll be traveling a fair bit to various cities and working with people as I go. Polygamous creativity FTW. I'll certainly keep folks updated as I go, if budget allows, I'll try to do filming of the process.

It seems like much of the material calls for different things. Some orchestral, some metal, some rock, some prog, some bizarre, some funky, some pop, some electronic...I want the best people for what that style needs. I know who I'm interested in working with already, it’s all just about scheduling and budget etc. Everyone is busy all the time :) and that’s a good thing..."

March 27th

"Slowly starting the process today. Its all remote, no 'sessions' per se. Will do a series of videos with @ZimZimY5000 to show the whole process from beginning to end. After a full two years of wanting to get around to it, finally taking the @twonotesaudio Torpedo Studio for a run...pretty damn cool."

Townsend recently decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. He checked in with the following:

"So after 8 years of touring with DTP, I've decided to take a break from this band and focus on a number of other projects I've been really wanting to do for some time now. The band have been there with me through thick and thin and we've shared some pretty great moments - I can’t say enough good things about them - And in the future, I'm sure we'll work again.

"I have 4 new albums I am currently working on. I am currently in the finishing stages one of the grandest and most overwhelming projects that I have been fortunate to do. It's certainly my favourite DVD release of them all and is a powerful moment, if I can say so myself. Ocean Machine Live In Plovdiv (tentative name) Mixing the orchestras, choirs, the 'by-request' set and the full Ocean Machine album in that magnificent setting has been hugely rewarding. Seeing this spectacle come to life is a testament to this period of work and I can't wait for you to see and hear it.

"Life is short and I have a lot I need to say in some new and different avenues. I will certainly continue to play live in several new ways (starting next year) and I'm excited about some collaborative things that have also come up as well.

"I salute the band, the team, and the audience for allowing us to do what we have done and the patience to accommodate my persistent morphing. As someone who’s music is connected to his personal growth, I feel an obligation to follow this muse wherever it leads. To not do so would be in direct opposition to what it is I have fundamentally done for all these years. Peace and respect." - Devin Townsend.

If you are interested in working with any of the guys in the DTP, they are working musicians. Contact them via the links in the Facebook post below with requests: