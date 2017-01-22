DEVIN TOWNSEND - Bonus Online Lecture On How To Develop Creativity And Songwriting Announced For This Tuesday
Devin Townsend Project mastermind Devin Townsend recently presented an online lecture titled How To Develop Creativity And Excel As A Successful Independent Songwriter In A Changing Industry, in collaboration with Music Business Facts. His webmaster has checked in with the following update:
"Bonus lecture - sign up here. For those that might have missed out due to technical difficulties last week, Dev will be hosting another free lecture on Tuesday, January 24th at 12:00pm PST (see your local time here)."
During the presentation Devin will discuss...
- Why music is the result of the process and NOT the process itself.
- How to learn to understand your own creative limitations.
- How ones creative drive is primarily subconscious.
- Why you shouldn't be afraid to be vulnerable with your art.
- Why you shouldn't fight yourself- rather surrender to the creative process.
Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following announcement for the diehard fans:
"We're extremely pleased to announce that the Devin Townsend Project are confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria next year on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a 'By Request Set' followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released."
In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Go to this location to purchase tickets.