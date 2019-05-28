DEVIN TOWNSEND - CBC Music Posts Pro-Shot Video Of First Play Live Acoustic One-Man Performance; "Funeral", "Hyperdrive", "Ih-Ah" And "Life"

CBC Music has published a feature article on Devin Townsend and posted video from a recent First Play Live event in Vancouver, BC. Check it out below.

"There's nothing about Devin Townsend's casual manner and easy-going stage banter that would clue you into the fact that he is one of the most respected progressive metal artists on the scene. But when he starts to sing and play, it's clear the West Coast musician is a heavy musical force of nature. This CBC Music session finds Townsend in a dramatically simplified setting of solo vocals and acoustic guitar performing for an appreciative, hometown crowd in Vancouver. It's a great introduction to the singer's artistry, with a decibel level that is perfectly acceptable to the metal-averse."

Check out the complete feature here.