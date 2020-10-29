DEVIN TOWNSEND - Clips From Empath Live Volume 2 By Request Livestream Featuring STRAPPING YOUNG LAD Classics Posted

On September 5th, Devin Townsend and his band performed the Empath Live Volume 2 by request livestream, which featured a full production. The musicians were filmed separately, playing their instruments live on greenscreens with 8 cameras each (all at the same heights and distances for each of the remote shoots) and then combined on a virtual stage.

Clips from the livestream have surfaced on YouTube and can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Velvet Kevorkian" (Strapping Young Lad)

"All Hail The New Flesh" (Strapping Young Lad)

"By Your Command"

"Almost Again" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Juular" (Devin Townsend Project)

"March Of The Poozers"

"Supercrush!" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Hyperdrive"

"Stormbending" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Aftermath" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Kingdom"

"Detox" (Strapping Young Lad)