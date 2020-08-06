DEVIN TOWNSEND Covers 1958 DAVID SEVILLE Classic "Witch Doctor" (Streaming)

Days after revealing some details on his forthcoming album, Lightwork - calling it "strange, abstract, meandering and weird" - Devin Townsend has released a cover of the 1958 classic "Witch Doctor". No explanation given, none needed; this is Devin. Check it out below.

"Witch Doctor" was written and performed by Ross Bagdasarian under his stage name David Seville. It became a #1 hit in 1958 and rescued Liberty Records from near-bankruptcy. The song peaked at #1 on the Billboard Top 100, the predecessor to the Billboard Hot 100. It was considered a major surprise hit on the chart, where it became Seville's first #1 single and stayed in the position for three weeks. The single also peaked at #1 on the Billboard R&B chart.

In a series of Twitter updates, found here, Devin Townsend has revealed some details of the new album he has been working on since May:

"I think I’m writing an album, unexpectedly...called Lightwork that is abstract and stream of conscious. Still significantly far away from anything, but it’s determinedly taking shape. It’s been odd, though, as every record is a reflection of the time it was conceived, and this is clearly a weird time. It’s strange, abstract, meandering, and weird. If I try to curb it and write something more disciplined, it would be a dumb rehash of stuff I’m clearly bored of. So I follow this where it wants to go.

Almost seems like it would make sense for it to be a continuous, shifting, colourful beast as opposed to a collection of songs, more like songs in a highly elaborate and sort of alien stream of conscious: no real beginning or end. But regardless: as much as I have tried to shift my motivations from this weird collection of work to something more ‘palatable’ it seems clear that this is what’s in my path now, so I’m going to finish it in the way that it insists. I suppose considering the strange unique intensity of this period, it makes perfect sense when I hear it.

Anyways: the next album, unexpectedly, will be called Lightwork and though it’s still being discovered, it’s a weird, alien sounding, effervescent , sunny load of oddness. Visually, I see a weird kind of muted Winnie The Pooh type landscape with endless processions of characters, objects, people, creatures, etc. wandering from one side of the page to the other, an endless parade of dissimilar things, and just kind of watching them go by."