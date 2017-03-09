DEVIN TOWNSEND Creates "Bolognese & Blow" TonePrint For Sub 'N' Up Octaver - "Make It Gnarlier!"

Following is an update from Danish audio equipment manufacturer TC Electronic, who specialize in guitar effects, bass amplification, computer audio interfaces, audio plug-in software, live sound equalisers and more:

"Devin Townsend lacked a clear vision when confronted with the task of creating his first ever Sub ‘N’ Up TonePrint, and resorted instead to wildly barking adjectives: 'make it gnarlier … make it meaner!'. With Bolognese & Blow, mean and gnarly is exactly what you get. A dual-natured beast just begging to be tamed, this TonePrint delivers thick and meaty low octaves (bolognese) coupled with a euphoric, modulated octave above (blow). So whether you wanna roll in the deep or feel the rush of that crystalline high, Bolognese & Blow has got you covered!"

Go to this location to check out Townsend's Toneprint assortment, which includes Not Van Halen, Goo Soup, and TC For My Bunghole.

Enjoy Devin Townsend's latest GearWhore clip, this time featuring his rundown of equipment from Mesa Boogie. Three previously released GearWhore clips are also available featuring a look at "guitar stuff" from Framus & Warwick, Fishman, Evertune and D'Addario, as well as Zon Guitars Legacy Elite Bass and the Fractal Audio Axe FX II.