DEVIN TOWNSEND Discusses Meditation - "I'm A Mess... More Now Than Ever"; Video
April 30, 2019, 26 minutes ago
Devin Townsend's new album, Empath, is out now via InsideOut Records. In this new video, he talks about meditation and his recent trip to India.
Empath is released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Castaway"
"Genesis"
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Evermore"
"Sprite"
"Hear Me"
"Why"
"Borderlands"
"Requiem"
"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"
"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"
"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"
"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"
"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"
"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"
Track-By-Track, Part 1:
Track-By-Track, Part 2:
Track-By-Track, Part 3:
Track-By-Track, Part 4:
"Spirits Will Collide" video:
“Evermore” video:
"Genesis" video: