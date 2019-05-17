DEVIN TOWNSEND - Elektra Women's Choir Artistic Director Talks Creative Input And Performances On Empath Album (Video)

The clip below features a conversation between Elektra Women’s Choir’s artistic director Morna Edmundson and arranger Erik Severinson about how Elektra’s classical choral sound was incorporated into Devin Townsend’s new album, Empath. It offers a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the album.

Devin Townsend recently guested on The Prog Report podcast to discuss his new album, Empath, the difficulties in the writing and production, and more.

Devin: "There was a lot of experimentation, and I went down a lot of rabbit holes that ended up being fruitless. I would take stabs in the dark. Usually, by six months into the process of a record you've found that one song that defines it, or you're got a style that you keep going back to. The experimentation with this record was unnerving because nothing seemed to get any traction in one direction. What I started dreading or fearing was that there was no single thing that was going to appear, and at that point I started saying 'Well, maybe it's all these things...' which is ultimately what it ended up being."

Empath is released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

Track-By-Track, Part 1:

Track-By-Track, Part 2:

Track-By-Track, Part 3:

Track-By-Track, Part 4:

"Spirits Will Collide" video:

“Evermore” video:

"Genesis" video: