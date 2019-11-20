DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video From European Tour Kick-Off Show In Paris Posted

Devin Townsend has hit the road in Europe in support of his latest album, Empath. Fan-filmed video from the kick-off show at Salle Pleyel in Paris, France is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Borderlands" (live debut)

"Evermore" (live debut)

"War"

"Sprite" (live debut)

"Coast" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Gato" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Heaven Send" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Ain't Never Gonna Win" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Why?"

"Lucky Animals" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Castaway" (live debut)

"Genesis" (live debut)

Encore:

"Disco Inferno" (The Trammps cover)

"Spirits Will Collide" (live debut, acoustic)

"Kingdom"

Go to this location for Townsend's complete tour schedule.