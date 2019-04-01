DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video From Helsinki Acoustic Show Posted

Devin Townsend brought his one-man acoustic show to the Savoy Theatre in Helsinki, Finland on March 30th. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

Part 1

"Terminal"

"Funeral" (Ocean Machine)

"Deadhead"

"Let It Roll"

"Solar Winds"

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad song)

"Ih-Ah!"

"Bring Him Home" (Claude-Michel Schönberg cover)

"Helsinki" (improvisation)

Part 2

- Acoustic Medley Improvisation -

"Divine"

"Coast"

"Thing Beyond Things" (Ocean Machine)

"Life" (Ocean Machine)

Encore:

"Kingdom" (unplanned choice, requested by audience member)

Go to this location for Townsend's complete tour schedule.