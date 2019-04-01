DEVIN TOWNSEND - Fan-Filmed Video From Helsinki Acoustic Show Posted
April 1, 2019, an hour ago
Devin Townsend brought his one-man acoustic show to the Savoy Theatre in Helsinki, Finland on March 30th. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
Part 1
"Terminal"
"Funeral" (Ocean Machine)
"Deadhead"
"Let It Roll"
"Solar Winds"
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad song)
"Ih-Ah!"
"Bring Him Home" (Claude-Michel Schönberg cover)
"Helsinki" (improvisation)
Part 2
- Acoustic Medley Improvisation -
"Divine"
"Coast"
"Thing Beyond Things" (Ocean Machine)
"Life" (Ocean Machine)
Encore:
"Kingdom" (unplanned choice, requested by audience member)
Go to this location for Townsend's complete tour schedule.