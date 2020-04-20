DEVIN TOWNSEND - First Quarantine Concert Raises $45,000 For Vancouver Hospital Foundation; Video Of Entire Set Available

Devin Townsend recently announced he will host three live concerts from his own studio this month to watch from the comforts of your own home. The first one took place on April 18th. Devin has issued the following update:

"Since it was already posted by fans on YouTube, here ya go! Yesterday's show raised $45k for the Vancouver Hospital foundation! Thanks to everyone who watched, participated, and donated!

Next concert coming up April 25th to benefit the NHS! Plenty of tickets are available, different set lists for each show!"

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

Each concert will be a complete donation to a specific organization. The next one will be the NHS in the UK, the one after will be for one of the hotspot hospitals in New York.

Shows will be around 50 minutes each, different setlists each time. Top 5 donators for each show will receive signed merch as well as some killer products from a number of companies such as Fishman Music, Darkglass Electronics, Fractal Audio, Jim Dunlop Guitar Products and Toontrack.

Everyone who watches (regardless of donations) will get the also audio version of the show emailed to them as well.

As each show sells out, more tickets will be made available soon after. The final cap is 5000 tickets per show.

Dates are as follows:

Saturday, April 25th - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Saturday, May 2nd - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST

Go to StageIt.com to purchase your tickets.