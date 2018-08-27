DEVIN TOWNSEND - Framus Posts Stormbender Signature Guitar Showcase Video

Devin Townsend's signature Stormbender guitar from Framus, which was in the works for five years, was unveiled earlier this year at NAMM in Anaheim, CA. Framus has now posted a showcase video of the custom masterbuilt guitar, which can be viewed below.

For sound examples and specs, watch Townsend presenting the final version of his Stormbender at Namm 2018 below.

Townsend on the developing process of the Framus Stormbender: