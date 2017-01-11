DEVIN TOWNSEND Holding Online Lecture On How To Develop Creativity And Songwriting Next Week

Next week, Devin Townsend Project mastermind Devin Townsend will present an online lecture titled How To Develop Creativity And Excel As A Successful Independent Songwriter In A Changing Industry, in collaboration with Music Business Facts. During the presentation Devin will discuss...

- Why music is the result of the process and NOT the process itself.

- How to learn to understand your own creative limitations.

- How ones creative drive is primarily subconscious.

- Why you shouldn't be afraid to be vulnerable with your art.

- Why you shouldn't fight yourself- rather surrender to the creative process.

The lecture will be presented for three different time zones (click the links to see your local time zone):

Sydney - Sunday, January 15th @ 12pm

Los Angeles - Sunday Jan 15th @ 12pm

London - Monday Jan 16th @ 6pm

Register for free here.

Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following announcement for the diehard fans:

"We're extremely pleased to announce that the Devin Townsend Project are confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria next year on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a 'By Request Set' followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released."

In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Go to this location to purchase tickets.