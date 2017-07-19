DEVIN TOWNSEND Invites Fans To Vote For Songs Featured In Upcoming By Request Set At Bulgaria's Ancient Roman Amphitheater

The Devin Townsend Project is confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a By Request Set followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released.

From Dev: "I chose a certain group of songs for you guys to select from, I had to limit it from the catalog for the sake of time, the parameters of what the orchestra can pull off with the rehearsal they have, and the learning curve of the band. I tried to do a relatively comprehensive list, and I need your help in choosing the 10 or so tracks we'll be playing. Please help!"

Place your votes for the set here.

In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Go to this location to purchase tickets.