DEVIN TOWNSEND Launches Official Podcast; Talks In-Depth About Ocean Machine Album

Devin Townsend has checked in with the following update:

"So here's the first ‘episode’ of my podcast. Until I get a feel for it, I figured I'd just start by doing a series on the albums I've released. An overview and more in depth analysis of each seems like a relatively easy way of figuring out the format. It's maybe a bit long winded, but undoubtedly I'll learn to tighten it up.

This one is about Ocean Machine, so if you want to hear me waffle on in the background about that album while you're going about your day... you're in luck! Terria will be next, but I’ll probably get through all of them eventually, I'd think.

Enjoy!"