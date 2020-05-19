DEVIN TOWNSEND Launches Video For "Sprite" From Empath - The Ultimate Edition; Raises $186,000 For Hospital Charities

Devin Townsend is set to release Empath - The Ultimate Edition on June 5, and today a brand new video for the track "Sprite" has been launched. This video is part of some of the brand new visuals that make up the accompaniment to Devin’s stunning 5.1 mix that is contained on this new version of Empath, and was created by Crystal Spotlight. Watch below:

The comprehensive version of 2019’s acclaimed album contains the original record and bonus disc across 2 CD’s, plus 2 Blu-Ray discs. The first blu-ray contains the 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Devin, with visuals for the full record, plus a stereo visualizer. The second blu-ray contains a raft of bonus material, including Acoustically Inclined – Live In Leeds, a recording from his April 2019 acoustic tour where he performed tracks including "Love?", "Deadhead", "Thing Beyond Things" & more. It also features the full Empath Documentary, a Genesis 5.1 Mixing Lesson, a full album commentary & more. The four discs sit inside a beautiful art-book that contains new liner notes and images from the making of the album.

Pre-orders are now available via the following links: omerch.eu/shop/devintownsend/, Devin-Townsend.lnk.to/Empath-TheUltimateEdition.

Devin has been hosting live concerts in his home studio this month, each one raising money for healthcare workers around the world. The second, which took place on April 25 sold 3,420 tickets raising over £65,000 ($81,000) for the NHS in the UK.

For each show Devin has put together an impressive 4-camera rig, controlled using nothing more than an Xbox controller. Watch a recording of the NHS fundraiser show below:

The previous show in aid of Vancouver’s General Hospital sold close to 2000 tickets, and raised nearly $50,000. The third was in support of North Shore University Hospital in New York. In total he has raised around $186,000 in support of these charities.

Each show saw the people who donated the most receive generous prizes from Fishman, Toontrack, Dunlop, Planet Waves & D’Addario, KSR, Line 6, Darkglass, Fractal, Mooer & Omerch. A big thanks goes out to all these companies who supplied prizes, as well as to all the people who watched the shows and donated money.

(Photo - Tanya Ghosh)