DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Album In The Works

Devin Townsend fans will be pleased to know he's back to working on new material:

So inspiration has hit me and I’m writing an album now. Will try to stay active online, though there’s lots to material to accumulate currently. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 12, 2020

Townsend recently held three separate quarantine concerts to raise money for hospital / medical working in Canada, the UK and the US during the Coronavirus pandemic. Check them out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"

"Juular"

"Supercrush!"

"Love?"

"Why?"

"Deadhead"

"Ih-Ah!"

"Vampira"

Setlist:

"Storm"

"Hyperdrive"

"Almost Again"

"Stormbending"

"ZTO"

"March Of The Poozers"

"Bastard"

"Genesis"

"Kingdom"

Setlist:

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Aftermath"

"By Your Command"

"Deep Peace"

"The Greys"

"Detox"

"Frogs Are Nice"

"Life" (acoustic)