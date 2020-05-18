DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Album In The Works

May 18, 2020, 2 hours ago

news devin townsend heavy metal

Devin Townsend fans will be pleased to know he's back to working on new material:

Townsend recently held three separate quarantine concerts to raise money for hospital / medical working in Canada, the UK and the US during the Coronavirus pandemic. Check them out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"

Setlist:

"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again" 
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"

Setlist:

"Spirits Will Collide"
"Aftermath"
"By Your Command"
"Deep Peace"
"The Greys"
"Detox"
"Frogs Are Nice"
"Life" (acoustic)



