DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Album In The Works
May 18, 2020, 2 hours ago
Devin Townsend fans will be pleased to know he's back to working on new material:
So inspiration has hit me and I’m writing an album now. Will try to stay active online, though there’s lots to material to accumulate currently.— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 12, 2020
Townsend recently held three separate quarantine concerts to raise money for hospital / medical working in Canada, the UK and the US during the Coronavirus pandemic. Check them out below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Kingdom"
"Juular"
"Supercrush!"
"Love?"
"Why?"
"Deadhead"
"Ih-Ah!"
"Vampira"
Setlist:
"Storm"
"Hyperdrive"
"Almost Again"
"Stormbending"
"ZTO"
"March Of The Poozers"
"Bastard"
"Genesis"
"Kingdom"
Setlist:
"Spirits Will Collide"
"Aftermath"
"By Your Command"
"Deep Peace"
"The Greys"
"Detox"
"Frogs Are Nice"
"Life" (acoustic)