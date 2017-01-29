DEVIN TOWNSEND - New Gearwhore Episode Featuring Fractal Audio Axe FX II Posted

Canadian vocalist/guitarist/producer Devin Townsend has posted another episode of Gearwhore. This time Dev talks about the Fractal Audio Axe FX II...

Townsend has teamed up with Mooer and created is very own Ocean Machine delay, reverb and loop pedal. It was released at the Music China Expo which is held October 26th - 29th, 2016 in Shanghai. MooerAudio has posted video of Townsend demonstrating an early prototype of the pedal, which is available below.