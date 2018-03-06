DEVIN TOWNSEND On His First Guitar - "It Was Ugly But Really Functional"

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar's Steven Rosen, Devin Townsend talked about some of the first guitars he ever owned including a special one he used upon starting Strapping Young Lad. An excerpt from the chat is available below.

UG: Do you remember your first guitar?

Devin: "Yeah, it was a Vantage Avenger. Prior to that, I had a Simpsons Sears guitar. I had to mow lawns for a whole summer and made $180 or whatever it was and I got it from a local music store. It was really ugly and it was matte red, which is a horrible color and had a maple neck and fretboard and it was really good. I really liked it. It was a really cool guitar, man. It's funny because it wasn't flashy and wasn't a Series A Flying V or something where you're spending $180 to get a look, it was ugly but really functional. I think if I had gotten something less functional, I don't know if I would have continued. It was really good."

UG: Had you seen guys playing Strats and Les Pauls and thinking you wanted one of those?

Devin: "Oh, sure. All I wanted was an Ibanez or anything that Paul Gilbert had or Vai or Satriani. That was cool, man. I wanted something fluorescent with a monkey grip, right? But they were too expensive so they were blowing out this Yamaha Pacifica and it was wood tone or whatever but I really liked that thing."

In the clip below, Devin Townsend unveils the finished version of his signature Stormbender guitar from Framus, which has been in the works for five years

Townsend has decided to "take a break" from the Devin Townsend Project. He checks in with the following:

"So after 8 years of touring with DTP, I've decided to take a break from this band and focus on a number of other projects I've been really wanting to do for some time now. The band have been there with me through thick and thin and we've shared some pretty great moments - I can’t say enough good things about them - And in the future, I'm sure we'll work again.

"I have 4 new albums I am currently working on. I am currently in the finishing stages one of the grandest and most overwhelming projects that I have been fortunate to do. It's certainly my favourite DVD release of them all and is a powerful moment, if I can say so myself. Ocean Machine Live In Plovdiv (tentative name) Mixing the orchestras, choirs, the 'by-request' set and the full Ocean Machine album in that magnificent setting has been hugely rewarding. Seeing this spectacle come to life is a testament to this period of work and I can't wait for you to see and hear it.

"Life is short and I have a lot I need to say in some new and different avenues. I will certainly continue to play live in several new ways (starting next year) and I'm excited about some collaborative things that have also come up as well.

"I salute the band, the team, and the audience for allowing us to do what we have done and the patience to accommodate my persistent morphing. As someone who’s music is connected to his personal growth, I feel an obligation to follow this muse wherever it leads. To not do so would be in direct opposition to what it is I have fundamentally done for all these years. Peace and respect." - Devin Townsend.

