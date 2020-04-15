DEVIN TOWNSEND Performs "All Hail The New Flesh", "Deadhead", "Hyperdrive", "Love?" And More On Twitch (Video)
April 15, 2020, 2 hours ago
Devin Townsend, who recently launched a Twitch account, digs into his catalogue and performs several tracks per fan request solo. Some of the songs he takes a crack at include:
"Storm" (The Devin Townsend Band)
"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)
"All Hail The New Flesh" (Strapping Young Lad)
"Hyperdrive" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Ih-Ah!" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Midnight Sun" (Devin Townsend Project)
"Depth Charge" (The Devin Townsend Band)
"Stagnant" (Terria)
"Vampira" (The Devin Townsend Band)
The performances begin at the 33 minute mark.