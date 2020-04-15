DEVIN TOWNSEND Performs "All Hail The New Flesh", "Deadhead", "Hyperdrive", "Love?" And More On Twitch (Video)

Devin Townsend, who recently launched a Twitch account, digs into his catalogue and performs several tracks per fan request solo. Some of the songs he takes a crack at include:

"Storm" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Love?" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Deadhead" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"All Hail The New Flesh" (Strapping Young Lad)

"Hyperdrive" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Ih-Ah!" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Midnight Sun" (Devin Townsend Project)

"Depth Charge" (The Devin Townsend Band)

"Stagnant" (Terria)

"Vampira" (The Devin Townsend Band)

The performances begin at the 33 minute mark.