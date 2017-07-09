DEVIN TOWNSEND Plays Name That Tune With Be Prog, My Friend! Audience Following Technical Issues During Headline Set; Video Available

The Devin Townsend Project was one of the headliners of Be Prog! My Friend festival on July 1st in Barcelona, Spain. At the beginning of the show there were technical issues with the band's laptop, so frontman Devin Townsend chose to entertain the audience rather than leaving them to wait for the band's performance.

The clip below contains:

- technical issues

- the success story of Devin becoming master of sweep picking;

- Devin portraying a mighty masturbator

- UFO footage

- Name That Tune featuring Yngwie Malmsteen, Judas Priest and Lynyrd Skynyrd songs

- jokes about Canadians

- lots of gags

Once the technical issues had been solved, the Devin Townsend Project performed Townsend's Ocean Machine album in its entirety. Fan-filmed video is available below.