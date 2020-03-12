DEVIN TOWNSEND Postpones Remainder Of North American Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

"It is with immense disappointment that I have been put in the position to announce the postponement of the remaining dates on my Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour due to Corona Virus," says Canada's own Devin Townsend.

"With the travel ban In effect from Europe and the consequent chaos that has brought to travel plans, as well as the increasing social unrest, combined with the fact that half of this crew is either European or from the UK, it put us in a tenuous position. Several of the dates have been cancelled by the state, and I suspect many more to come."

"This is a postponement, not a cancellation. And your support has been tremendous thus far. The best it’s been in North America. Thank you and immense apologies to those who were looking forward to it."

"Also, apologies to our fantastic crew and incredible band for the loss of income."

"Thank you for your patience and sorry for the short notice. This came up overnight in a chaotic flurry of new information."

"Much love, till next time

Dev"

The postponed Devin Townsend dates are listed below:

March

12 - Cannery Ballroom - Nashville, TN

13 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

14 - Metro - Chicago, IL

15 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

16 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

21 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

24 - The Mayan - Los Angeles, CA

25 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA