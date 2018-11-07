DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Audio Samples And Video Clips From Making Of New Album

Devin Townsend is hard at work on his new album, Empath, and has posted some behind-the-scenes audio samples and video clips from the production. Check the material out below.

Since 1999, Devin Townsend and InsideOutMusic have enjoyed a highly successful and fruitful relationship together, releasing studio albums under his solo guise, Devin Townsend Project and Casualties Of Cool, as well as live releases recorded at landmark shows in Devin’s career at the Royal Albert Hall and the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria to name but two. Now they are pleased to cement that collaboration by signing a brand new contract on the eve of their 20 year anniversary of working together, for the release of new albums including the forthcoming Empath in 2019.

Devin comments: “In an Industry that is tenuous at best, we need to make alliances. In opposition to the old ideas of 'us against them' when the discussions turn to art vs commerce, we need allies. I have been an independent artist for many years, and 20 of those years have been with InsideOutMusic. When others were afraid to really put effort into packaging, product, and the actual recordings, due in large part to a dwindling industry, InsideOut has championed my work since the turn of the century.

"Because throughout it all, more than anything, I want the art and the music to be done correctly. I want to learn from my missteps and I want a group of business partners I can rely on to go to bat for unconventional music in ways I simply could not do on my own. I'm proud to say I've been with InsideOut for many of those years that have defined me as an artist. It’s a pleasure to re-sign with them for my newest works. Thank you.”

InsideOut label-head Thomas Waber comments: "I consider it to be a privilege and an honour to have been able to play a small part in enabling this truly unique artist to fulfil his artistic visions over the years. For me Devin is one of the most important and outstanding leftfield artists out there today. In a musical climate where formats triumph over artistic freedom, Devin's visions are refreshing and a much needed breath of fresh air. An alien in search for the ultimate coffee bean? Bring it on!

"Working with Devin and his team feels like working with family, which is something that i can't stress and value enough. I remember when he sent me Physicist and the album sounding very alien to me, but his sensibilities for melodies and arrangements came through loud and clear and of course with Kingdom the album had one of the best tracks of all time! I am truly excited about the new album Empath and wherever else Devin will take us over the coming years!"

Devin’s manager, Northern Music’s Andy Farrow adds: “Having managed Devin for nearly 10 years and seen him grow from the Islington Academy to selling out the Royal Albert Hall in four days, it has been one rollercoaster of a journey. Devin is an artist that never sets sail on one course musically as I learnt over the course of eight albums and various DVDs, and sometimes this can be challenging both for the manager and the record label. However we have found that in InsideOut via Devin's Hevy Devy imprint we have a partner who are flexible enough to enable a truly creative musician / artist, complete artistic control and musical vision.”