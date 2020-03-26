DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Fan-Participation VENGABUDS Video - "Thank You So Much; It Provides A Bit Of Hope Amidst The Chaos" (Quarantine Project: Part 7)

Currently in self-isolation like the rest of us Devin Townsend has posted Part 7 in his ongoing Quarantine Project series along with the following message:

"Ok, so although no new song today (I'm working on a bunch of really cool ones I think for the next few days), today is the Vengabuds video, which is all the clips you guys sent to me on Twitter for this (Vengaboys) cover song. I scoured Twitter to make sure I got them all, and I think I did, but let me know if I missed you. Thank you SO MUCH for participating during this crazy time… it provides a bit of hope amidst the chaos.

You guys are wonderful for sending these things in. I tried to edit it to the best of my ability. I'm afraid I didn’t remix the song yet, but I got word today that all these Quarantine songs may see an actual release, so I figure I'll do it then

Tomorrow is another new song, so I hope you’ll dig what's coming next (some really special stuff) and THANK YOU for hanging in there. See you tomorrow!"

Townsend previously issued the following:

"This one I've been mixing on the Twitch stream over the past few days, it's called 'Honeybunch' and is a melodic little oddity that gets stuck in my head. A fortunate side effect of this quarantine is that a lot of friends of mine are cooped up too, so for this, my buddy Ché Aimee Dorval sang her parts in her living room at the same time as drummer Federico Paulovich recorded his drums in his. Fortuitous! Both of those artists are exceptionally talented.

Wayne Joyner offered to make a cool little video too, (which I added a few dumb faces too) and I think its kind of a decent little song. Thanks everyone involved.

I hope you enjoy, and I wish you all strength during this trying time. I'll be doing a Twitch stream at noon if you're up for a guitar lesson.

Your virtual friend, Dev."

