DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Guitar Improvisation #2 - "I Find It Calming In The Face Of The Relentless Negativity And Oddness Of Recent Times"

Devin Townsend has checked in with a new update:

"Here's another installment of this guitar improvisation series. I enjoy this process and I find it calming in the face of the relentless negativity and oddness of recent times. This stuff is meant to simply be background sounds while you do other things.

This particular improv had the idea of the universe as its inspiration. I get so caught up in my own drama and the awareness of the constant bustle of humanity, that I find it calming to sort of remember and focus on how small we all are in the grand scheme of things. Although this one is more chaotic than I'd typically go for, it's in line with where my head's been over the past few weeks, so it's honest at least.

Regardless, I hope this gives you a chill moment, and like always: I wish you strength to keep fighting through all this recent chaos. It's easy to let the ugliness take over and then follow that down the rabbit hole, but taking a step back for some perspective on it all has been helpful."

Townsend recently posted a new video clip with the following message:

"Okay, so, a few years ago, myself and the DTP band had the privilege of playing a show with friends Opeth and Gojira at their show at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado. Both of those bands professionally filmed and recorded their shows and have released DVDs of it. I did not record this show, but have been asked by people if I could find a song from it.

Fortunately, a few people on YouTube posted footage (thanks to MRYNCRISPY, TwilightCalzone - who we could reach for approval - and also I used a bit from videos by Melanion and Trapper, whom we wrote but couldn't reach, but hopefully its cool) as well as our good buddy Neil Lim Sang for his great still photos here as well. This is truly a very lo-fi live video, but it at least gets the point across. It was a fun show and it was nice to be invited to play.

Thanks to Callum for talking to the YouTube folks and Mike St Jean for helping me figure out some Premiere Pro tricks. Hope you're all doing well, and there's lots more content coming your way soon. Keep fighting the good fight, and try not to let the bad days grind you down."