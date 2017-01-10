DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Preview Of Ancient Roman Amphitheater In Bulgaria For Ocean Machine 20th Anniversary Show
Devin Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following announcement for the diehard fans:
"We're extremely pleased to announce that the Devin Townsend Project are confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria next year on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a 'By Request Set' followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released."
In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
Go to this location to purchase tickets.
The Devin Townsend Project has comfirmed their Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 schedule, kicking things off on January 28th in Antwerp, Belgium an dwrapping things up on March 18th in Nottingham, England. Between The Buried And Me and Leprous are on the European leg as support. TesseracT will replace Between The Buried And Me for the UK leg of the tour.
Dates are as follows:
January
28 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
30 - Rockhall - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
31 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France
February
1 - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France
3 - La Reviera - Madrid, Spain
4 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France
7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany
10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia
13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary
14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria
16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany
18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland
19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland
21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany
22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark
23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway
26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland
March
1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland
3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden
4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen South, Denmark
7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany
8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany
9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom
13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom
14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom
16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom
17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom
18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
Go to this location for ticket information.