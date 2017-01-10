DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Preview Of Ancient Roman Amphitheater In Bulgaria For Ocean Machine 20th Anniversary Show

Devin Townsend's camp recently checked in with the following announcement for the diehard fans:

"We're extremely pleased to announce that the Devin Townsend Project are confirmed to play a very special show at the Ancient Roman Amphitheater in Plovdiv, Bulgaria next year on September 22nd. Supported by the Orchestra of Plovidv State Opera, the DTP will play a 'By Request Set' followed by a full playback of the Ocean Machine: Biomech album, celebrating 20 years since the record was released."

In the clip below, Townsend offers a sneak peek of Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

Go to this location to purchase tickets.

The Devin Townsend Project has comfirmed their Transcendence European / UK Tour 2017 schedule, kicking things off on January 28th in Antwerp, Belgium an dwrapping things up on March 18th in Nottingham, England. Between The Buried And Me and Leprous are on the European leg as support. TesseracT will replace Between The Buried And Me for the UK leg of the tour.

Dates are as follows:

January

28 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium

30 - Rockhall - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

31 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France

February

1 - Rock School Barbey - Bordeaux, France

3 - La Reviera - Madrid, Spain

4 - Razzmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain

5 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

7 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda, Italy

8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

9 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

10 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

12 - Tvornica Club - Zagreb, Croatia

13 - Barba Negra Music Club - Budapest, Hungary

14 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

16 - The Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Täubchenthal - Leipzig, Germany

18 - Kwadrat - Kraków, Poland

19 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

21 - Grünspan - Hamburg, Germany

22 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark

23 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

25 - BlastFest - Bergen, Norway

26 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

28 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

March

1 - Rytmikorjaamo - Seinajoki, Finland

3 - Berns - Stockholm, Sweden

4 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

5 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen South, Denmark

7 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

8 - FZW - Dortmund, Germany

9 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

10 - De Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

12 - Colston Hall - Bristol, United Kingdom

13 - Academy - Manchester, United Kingdom

14 - Barrowlands - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Institute - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - Hammersmith Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

18 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

Go to this location for ticket information.