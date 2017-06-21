DEVIN TOWNSEND Posts Starmus Festival 2017 Rehearsal Footage Featuring STEVE VAI And TRONDHEIM SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Steve Vai and Devin Townsend reunited on stage for the first time in over 25 years this past weekend. The reunion at Norway’s Starmus Festival saw the former bandmates cover tracks from the Vai band’s Sex & Religion release. Townsend has posted rehearsal footage featuring Vai and the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra; check it out below.

Watch for footage from Starmus, coming soon.

Truth, first take #Starmus A post shared by Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:32am PDT



Townsend made the revelation about the reunion with Vai whilst speaking to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which took place in London on Monday night (June 13th).

Speaking about the upcoming Starmus appearance, Townsend said that he was looking forward to performing with Vai once again. “We’re doing one of my songs with an orchestra, and I’m singing with him for the first time in 25 years. I’m also playing some of his stuff, so I think, now that I’ve been elevated to Riff Lord, I may get a promotion!”

